Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%.The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.