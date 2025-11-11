BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,814,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,736,000 after purchasing an additional 639,799 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

