Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Makes New $170,000 Investment in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. $CAPR

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 367,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 127,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 77,782 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 65.2% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 78.9% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.