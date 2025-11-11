CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.83. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8520, with a volume of 505,485 shares.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGR. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $65,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

