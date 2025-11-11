CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.83. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8520, with a volume of 505,485 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
