Nadler Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,085 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 573,627.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 205,692,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,065,374,000 after purchasing an additional 205,656,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after buying an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 68,190,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,870,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,706,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,220,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,968 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $277.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.