40,371 Shares in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF $NUDV Purchased by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF accounts for 0.5% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $383,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NUDV stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

