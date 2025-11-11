Compass Group LLC Invests $154,000 in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. StoneCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on STNE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

StoneCo Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.