eCIO Inc. Purchases New Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XONE

eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of eCIO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XONE. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,337,000 after purchasing an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 286,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $659.51 million, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

