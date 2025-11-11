eCIO Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

eCIO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 5.5% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 215,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.