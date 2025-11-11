eCIO Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

eCIO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.