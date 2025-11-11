iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF $ESML Shares Acquired by eCIO Inc.

eCIO Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,586 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of eCIO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. eCIO Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $46.30.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

