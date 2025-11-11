Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 112.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 203,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Fastenal Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

