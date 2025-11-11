Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This trade represents a 45.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,625. The trade was a 90.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.