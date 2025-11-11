Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 354.27 and traded as low as GBX 336.13. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 344.60, with a volume of 34,790 shares changing hands.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 358.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider David Christensen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £10,800. Also, insider Steven Esom acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 per share, for a total transaction of £280.26. Insiders have acquired 3,587 shares of company stock worth $1,297,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.

Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.

