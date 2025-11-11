Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.96 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cadre by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 585.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 43.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cadre during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

