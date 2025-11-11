DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 10.3%

Shares of DV opened at $10.36 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 3.98.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 5.4% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DoubleVerify by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.