Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,253 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Group

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.