Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 555,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 294,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.86. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $76.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

