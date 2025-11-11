Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.45 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $116.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.