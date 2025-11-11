INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) Insider Philip (Phil) Powell Buys 85,714 Shares of Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Powell purchased 85,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90.

INOVIQ Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get INOVIQ alerts:

About INOVIQ

(Get Free Report)

Read More

INOVIQ Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of diagnostic and exosome-based products to enhance the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases in Australia and the United States. The company offers hTERT test, an immunocytochemistry test used as an adjunct to urine cytology testing for bladder cancer; and EXO-NET for capturing and isolating exosomes from liquid biopsy sample.

Receive News & Ratings for INOVIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INOVIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.