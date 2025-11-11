INOVIQ (ASX:IIQ) Insider Philip (Phil) Powell Buys 85,714 Shares of Stock

INOVIQ Ltd (ASX:IIQ – Get Free Report) insider Philip (Phil) Powell purchased 85,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, with a total value of A$29,999.90.
INOVIQ Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About INOVIQ
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than INOVIQ
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for INOVIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INOVIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.