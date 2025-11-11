RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $443,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

