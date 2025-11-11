Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $209.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.04 and a 1 year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

