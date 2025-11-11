Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF $RFEM

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 6.74% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6574 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.