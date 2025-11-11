Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 29,065 Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 2.5% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 659,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 533,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,699,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,410,000 after acquiring an additional 234,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 158.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 188,213 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 115,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $135.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 145.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

