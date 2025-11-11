Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 14,763 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.82. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.