Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

