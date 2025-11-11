Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000.
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%
BATS:GSST opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
