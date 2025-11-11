Mayport LLC Purchases 13,005 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Mayport LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.1% of Mayport LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.