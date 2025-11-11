PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up 1.3% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 87,395 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $358.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $372.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

