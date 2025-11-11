Mayport LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Mayport LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,899,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
