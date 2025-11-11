Celestica, Inc. $CLS Holdings Lifted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 53.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Celestica were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celestica by 17.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth approximately $96,936,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,050,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $344.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

