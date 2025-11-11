Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 66,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $186.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.