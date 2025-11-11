Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

