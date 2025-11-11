Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Secom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SOMLY opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.31.
About Secom
