Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.0%

ADP stock opened at $254.06 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.68 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.90 and its 200 day moving average is $299.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

