Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALB. TD Cowen raised their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Albemarle by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

