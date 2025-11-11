Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.71%.

Brother Industries Price Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. Brother Industries has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Brother Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

