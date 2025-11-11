Moatable (MTBLY) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moatable and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moatable $52.07 million -$8.99 million 120.50 Moatable Competitors $804.45 million $13.44 million -8.26

Moatable’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moatable. Moatable is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Moatable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Moatable shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moatable -1.97% -2.47% -1.69% Moatable Competitors -43.03% -34.74% -5.53%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Moatable and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Moatable has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moatable’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Moatable rivals beat Moatable on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Moatable Company Profile

Moatable, Inc. engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that allows real estate professionals to obtain and nurture leads, close transactions, and retain their clients; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to make freight transportation fast, reliable, and efficient. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in North America. In addition, the company offers bookkeeping and operations management solutions to property managers and landlords. The company was formerly known as Renren Inc. and changed its name to Moatable, Inc. in June 2023. Moatable, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

