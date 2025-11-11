AppLovin Corporation $APP Stake Increased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.64.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.1%

AppLovin stock opened at $651.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.99.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total value of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,590,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total value of $170,789.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 834,138 shares of company stock worth $365,068,695 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

