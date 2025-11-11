VeraBank N.A. Has $1.88 Million Position in Deere & Company $DE

VeraBank N.A. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $475.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.64. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.