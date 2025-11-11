Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 25,040 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,040 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $65,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total transaction of $5,844,814.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,645 shares of company stock worth $25,825,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $577.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

