VeraBank N.A. Increases Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 72,122 shares of company stock worth $17,785,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $241.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.12 and a 200 day moving average of $258.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

