Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.01. 376,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $451,943.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,498.65. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $644,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 831,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,471,784.35. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,959 shares of company stock worth $2,098,393. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $255,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 166.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 186,480 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

