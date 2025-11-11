Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $23.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

KROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 53,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.93. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3585.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc sold 5,389,264 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $95,659,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 sold 4,787,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $84,975,125.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. CWM LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 10,157.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.