New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.09. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

