Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.21.

DLTR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,524. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $7,742,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 821,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,493,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

