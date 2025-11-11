Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading 1.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 509,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 380,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$243.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of -0.82.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

