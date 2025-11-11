Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2026 earnings at $32.76 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $48.09 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $54.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.89.

NYSE:LLY opened at $965.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $981.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $775.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after purchasing an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after buying an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

