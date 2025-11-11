Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 256,380 shares of company stock worth $57,129,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:COF opened at $220.29 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $143.22 and a one year high of $232.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

