Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 80.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, August 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Trading Down 2.8%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 146,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.64. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 12,230,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,108,000 after buying an additional 1,793,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,295,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 119,117 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,005,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 72,499 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $7,724,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 169,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.