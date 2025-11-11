Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after buying an additional 3,943,397 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,265,277,000 after buying an additional 15,758,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after buying an additional 838,198 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

